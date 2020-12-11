Longtime friends bring DIY home decor workshop chain to the Centre Region

A do it together wooden sign and home decor workshop chain is scheduled to open Saturday in Ferguson Township, giving would-be customers an opportunity to spruce up their homes and hop on the farmhouse-chic trend.

Co-owners Jena Hosband and Lyndsay Nybeck each left lengthy health care careers to open Centre County’s first Board & Brush Creative Studio.

The two aren’t just business partners. They’re also lifelong friends who were classmates from kindergarten through high school, maids of honor in each other’s wedding and have supported each other through pregnancies.

“There’s nobody else I would do this with,” Nybeck said. “We did talk about it at the beginning; the most important thing is not harming our friendship.”

Added Hosband: “That was the first discussion we had. If this is going to ever put our friendship in jeopardy it wouldn’t be worth it, but I don’t see that happening. We’ve survived the last several months, so I’m pretty sure we’re good.”

Their much discussed goal of becoming first-time brick-and-mortar business owners came into focus more than a year ago, when Hosband planned to attend a Board & Brush workshop near Pittsburgh.

Her plans ultimately fell through, but it still prompted her to follow the Wisconsin-based company on social media. The idea clicked, she called Nybeck and encouraged her to look into it.

Months later, they masqueraded as customers at a workshop in Cumberland County. It was more of a research mission, one that confirmed their desire to bring a franchise to Happy Valley.

“I think there’s a lot of women who are looking for something that they can go and do and get out with other women, have a good time, make a mess somewhere else — not at their own house — and just let their hair down and have a good time,” Nybeck said. “We want that for them. Other than going out to dinner, especially now, there’s not a whole lot for groups of women or groups of any kind to get together and do. We wanted to bring that to our community.”

Each of the workshops at 2766 W. College Ave. are led by one of seven instructors, last about three hours and cost $68. Registration is required at boardandbrush.com/statecollege.

Bringing your own alcohol is not required, but is allowed. Pre-made, custom signs are also available for those who find the task too daunting.

There are hundreds of options, and more may be coming in 2021. Nybeck and Hosband hope to secure a licensing deal with Penn State to use the Nittany Lions’ logo.

“Starting a business during a pandemic is terrifying,” Hosband said. “... But we love Happy Valley, we love State College and we’re just excited to bring something like this to the community.”

A grand opening ceremony slated for Saturday has been delayed due to new COVID-19 restrictions taking effect in Pennsylvania. People may still shop Board & Brush online and can call the studio at 862-9330 if they’re interested in a virtual workshop.