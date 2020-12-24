What 3 Centre County organizations, businesses are using $6 million in new state grants for

Three Centre County businesses and organizations recently received a combined $6 million in state grants, including $1.5 million earmarked for a new health care facility for Centre Volunteers in Medicine.

CVIM, which advocates for the medically underserved living in Centre County, requested $1.89 million from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and received nearly 80% of that funding, toward a new 10,000-square-foot facility, according to public documents.

A spokesperson did not immediately return a message Thursday seeking further details on the project, such as total cost, anticipated construction date and the facility’s potential capabilities. But the document listing all the RACP projects noted the $1.5 million would go toward “design, engineering, permitting, excavating, site work, construction and occupation” of the proposed facility.

Dale Summit Acquisitions, L.P., which leases nonresidential buildings, received $2.5 million toward improvements and upgrades at College Township’s Summit Park, the land across from the Nittany Mall. And Bellefonte Waterfront Associates was handed $2 million toward a long-known project that includes a boutique hotel between High and Lamb Streets, in addition to 312 parking spaces and condo, retail and office units.

State Sen. Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, and state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, both publicly announced the CVIM and Dale Summit funding on Wednesday.

“These are both excellent grants that will help our Centre County in different ways,” Corman said in a written statement. “CVIM plays an important role in providing essential health care services to underserved members of our community. The Summit Park project is another step forward in improving the economic well-being of our community and promoting job growth for our citizens.”

Added Benninghoff: “During these difficult times, I am glad to have worked to provide needed financial support for these important assets to our community. Regardless of what faces our state or nation, I remain committed to helping our community in Harrisburg.”

The Summit Park improvements project includes “critical infrastructure upgrades and building improvements” at the main building to ensure it can be fully occupied. Examples include roof demolition and replacement, parking lot improvements, and more, which the company anticipates will allow it to lease another 216,000 square feet. Details on Bellefonte’s waterfront development were released last year, when developers said the architecture would complement “historic Bellefonte.”

The RACP is administered by the state’s Office of the Budget. It was created for the acquisition and construction of economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects that generate — or maintain — current levels of employment and tax revenue.

The first round of RACP funding was publicly announced Wednesday.