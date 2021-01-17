Construction on this Centre County hotel started in June 2019. It won’t be finished anytime soon

The stalled construction of a new College Township hotel isn’t expected to wrap up anytime soon, its executives said Thursday.

Holiday Inn University Park is scheduled to open April 2022, Star Group President Mohan Reddyreddy wrote in an email. The hotel at 1414 Dreibelbis St. was originally scheduled to open no later than fall 2020.

COVID-19 mitigation efforts delayed the project, Reddyreddy wrote. Kinsley Construction, the project’s general contractor, did not respond to a request for comment.

Construction of the 63,000-square-foot hotel began in June 2019. The four-story hotel is expected to have 101 rooms, a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool, a bar and lounge, a restaurant and meeting spaces.

The Centre Region Code Administration plans to inspect the building when construction resumes, Director Walter Schneider said.

The business planned to hire 10 full-time and 30 part-time employees. Developers are also expected to pay nearly $14,000 to fund the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Shiloh and Trout roads.

It’s not the first hiccup hotel planners ran into while developing the nearly 2 1/2-acre plot. College Township approved plans for another hotel in 2012, but the plan expired and the hotel was not developed.