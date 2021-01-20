Centre County taxi service to shut down after about four decades in business

The enduring view of taxis capped with an iconic topper is fading from Happy Valley.

Handy Delivery plans to shut down its taxi business on Jan. 31, owners Noreen and Jim Byers wrote in a statement. The two operated the transportation business for about four decades.

“We are so appreciative of the support the community has given us over the years,” Noreen Byers said. “Ending the taxi operations was a very difficult decision.”

Handy Delivery was the only taxi service in Centre County until the beginning of the 21st century, when additional companies entered the marketplace.

The business operated 22 taxis in the Centre Region and Bellefonte at its peak. Its five remaining taxis are now set to finish their final routes.

“We know there are people who truly relied on us and we took pride in providing a friendly, efficient service to the best of our ability,” Byers said.

Cabbies have struggled to adapt to the disruption caused by ride-hailing services. Uber and Lyft have an “unfair competitive advantage” in an “over-regulated industry,” the Byers’ said.

“We probably should have closed years ago, but we felt a real obligation to provide the service for those who needed it,” Byers said. “Unfortunately, we just can’t justify staying open in the face of today’s Covid-impacted economic reality.”

The family-owned business plans to continue operating its delivery, chauffeur, warehouse, storage and parking services.

No jobs are expected to be lost when the company shuts down its taxi business.

“After forty years, it is very difficult to say goodbye to the taxi company,” Byers said. “But we believe we are on a good path to keep our local company growing.”