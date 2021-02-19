With site plan approval in College Township, Aldi makes headway on second Centre County store

An Aldi’s is proposed for the corner of Benner Pike and Shiloh Road where the Krentzman Supply is currently located. adrey@centredaily.com

With development underway in Patton Township and site plan approval in College Township, Aldi is making progress in Centre County.

In a unanimous vote, College Township Council conditionally approved the preliminary/final site plan to develop a store at 780 Benner Pike, the former Krentzman Supply site, at Thursday’s meeting. The proposal was first presented last year, and after a series of rezoning and planning initiatives, the discount supermarket company is inching closer to breaking ground.

In a statement to the CDT, Aldi Saxonburg Division Vice President J.R Perry said the company does not have a definite timeline for construction.

This would be the second Aldi to be built in Centre County.

The plan, presented by APD civil engineer Timothy Scheg, involves a complete demolition of the current site, which contains three buildings. Once complete, the 19,221-square-foot store will have 90 parking spaces and offer curbside pickup.

An entrance to the store is proposed along the Benner Pike, and there will be full access from the Nittany Mall parking area. Aldi has proposed the installation of a five-foot sidewalk along the Benner Pike with accessible ramps at the Shiloh Road and Benner Pike intersection. As recommended by CATA, a bus stop is proposed at the corner of the mall entrance and Benner Pike, along with a pedestrian connector to the store entrance.

This isn’t the first time Aldi has presented its development plans to council. Last year, the company outlined its concept plan for the site, and feedback from council and township staff has been reflected throughout the planning process, council chair Eric Bernier said.

“I would encourage other developers to come with a concept plan first,” Rich Francke, councilman, said. “The goal, a lot of times, is to get things done, and having a quick look at it to begin with can set a direction for sure ... it helped it into this next phase. It looked like our concerns were heard and addressed, and I look forward to having Aldi in the township.”