With construction slated for 2022, Giant to expand in Centre County with third store

Giant is expanding to the Benner Pike as the anchor tenant of a proposed shopping plaza in Benner Township. Photo provided

After vacating East College Avenue for Hills Plaza in 2019, Giant is expanding to the Benner Pike as the anchor tenant of a proposed shopping plaza.

The grocery store company announced plans for a new location in Benner Township. The 50,000 square foot store is slated for the Benner Pike Shopping Center — a project to be located at the intersection of Paradise Road and Benner Pike.

This will be the company’s first store in Benner Township, and it’s expected to provide more than 100 job opportunities.

“The Giant Company has been a proud member of the State College community for more than 30 years, and we are excited to now extend out offerings to Benner Township,” Nicholas Bertram, Giant Company president, said in a news release. “We remain committed to and investing in our stores, our people and our communities through both new and refreshed stores, meal solutions, enhanced online and delivery options and more for families to have the time to connect with one another. We look forward to serving the grocery needs of Benner Township and the greater Bellefonte community.”

Pending township approvals, construction on the Giant is scheduled to begin in 2022, and the store is expected to open in 2023. It will feature Giant’s signature fresh departments, a beer and wine eatery and direct grocery pickup.

The company operates two other stores in the county, employing more than 370 team members.