Bellefonte business set to pay nearly $50,000 to settle lawsuit if approved by judge

Domino’s in Bellefonte will pay nearly $50,000 to resolve a federal lawsuit brought by a handful of delivery drivers if the settlement is approved by a judge.

More than $34,300 would be shared among eight current or former employees, while more than $14,100 would go to the State College law firm that represented them.

Miller, Kistler & Campbell attorney David Gaines Jr., who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the employees, and Domino’s attorney Jill Lashay each declined to comment Monday.

Robert Gee, Dylan Grubb, Darl Hoffman and Eric Rittenhouse accused Domino’s franchise owner Sheldon Port of illegally retaining money from a tip jar in the restaurant, not reimbursing drivers for out-of-pocket expenses and improperly posting employment rights notices.

Port and the national chain denied the allegations, writing in a document filed Friday that no money was taken from the tip jar and all delivery drivers were paid at least minimum wage.

Domino’s did not assume any liability in the proposed settlement.

Gee, Grubb, Hoffman and Rittenhouse filed their lawsuit more than a year ago. They were later joined by Skylar Cressman, Robert Struble, Deven Traxler and Megan Traxler.

Payments would range from about $870 to about $10,450 if the settlement is approved by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew Brann. He was asked Friday to approve the settlement, but it was not immediately clear when he may hand down his decision.