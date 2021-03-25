Business

Shoe store set to open in former Pier 1 space at Trader Joe’s Plaza in Patton Township

A national footwear chain plans to open in Patton Township, the real estate agent who leased the property said Thursday.

Shoe Dept. Encore plans to open at 221 Patriot Lane, an about 9,000-square-foot space vacated last year by Pier 1. An opening date has not been scheduled, real estate agent Kandy Weader said.

The North Carolina-based retailer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The business also operates from a 12,500-square-foot space in the Nittany Mall.

The opening would halve the amount of vacant storefronts at the Trader Joe’s Plaza. The former Gap Factory Outlet is the only portion of the plaza that remains on the market.

