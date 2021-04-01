Here’s how a new grocery store is looking to fill a void in the State College area

The new Global Foods in the Hamilton Square Plaza sells products from Middle Eastern and European countries. adrey@centredaily.com

A grocery store that offers a variety of Middle Eastern fare opened earlier this month in State College.

Global Foods, an about 2,000-square-foot business at 240 W. Hamilton Ave., is an homage to owner Mehmet Kurt’s roots. He emigrated from Turkey to Florida in 2016.

“Many international people live here in State College and there’s nothing like this store for Middle Eastern or European countries,” Kurt said. “There are many Asian stores, but there’s no store similar to this.”

Kurt, his wife and three children lived in Orlando until they moved to Happy Valley in 2019. The family moved to State College “for my children’s schooling,” Kurt said.

“I love State College. It’s safe and quiet,” Kurt said. “I don’t know how to compare Orlando to State College, but in my opinion, State College is way safer than Orlando.”

The family business is open daily. Hours vary; 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.