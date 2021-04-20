A State College art studio is moving across the street. Here’s what to expect — and what’s on sale

Balloons in the windows promote the new 123 S. Fraser St. location for The Makery, which will reopen May 1. (The Makery will remain open at its current Calder Way location through Saturday.)

A downtown State College art studio known for hosting classes, workshops and events is moving across the street — and holding a moving sale in the meantime.

The Makery, at 209 W. Calder Way, announced Tuesday it will reopen just 160 feet away on May 1 at 123 S. Fraser Street, at the former site of the Art Alliance Gallery next to Duck Donuts. In advance of the move, the business will hold a sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday to sell excess art and craft supplies, fabrics, display items and some more eclectic items like tables made out of doors and an oversized papier-mâché elephant head.

The Makery will close its current location Sunday, before reopening a few days later.

“We’ve thought about what we really want to focus on, and what we came back to was always at our core,” owner Amy Frank said. “We wanted to encourage creativity and delight in the heart of downtown State College — so this is a good move.”

Frank acknowledged that the move to a smaller storefront was necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, even before that, she said she considered moving the business to a similar space.

Customers shouldn’t notice a big difference, Frank said. The Makery will no longer host large-scale private events, like 100-person weddings or graduation parties, but it will still host smaller-scale events like birthday parties with 25 people or fewer. The art studio will also not transfer over its “market,” where local artists sold their wares.

But outside of that? “We’re still offering the same arts and crafts classes, workshops and events,” Frank said.

The owner said she hoped customers might even appreciate this space a little more. Because it’s in the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, Frank wants to take advantage of the outdoor space and hold classes there when they’re able. Her business will also essentially be located adjacent to a parking garage, making a trip to The Makery even more convenient than before. (Plus, she added with a laugh, “doughnuts.”)

Those eager for a sneak peek of the new location could get their wish on the evening of April 30, during the downtown’s “May Day Art and Garden Walk.” That event features the work of 13 local artists in stores and cafes throughout downtown — and one of the participating businesses is, of course, The Makery.

The event will take place 5-8 p.m. April 30 and noon to 5 p.m. May 1. Frank couldn’t guarantee The Makery would open in time for the event’s first day but, at the least, she aimed to have some family-friendly crafts available for Saturday.

In the meantime, Frank has a lot of work ahead before The Makery reopens in less than two weeks. And she hopes old customers will enjoy the new location just as much.

For more information on the borough event, visit downtownstatecollege.com. And for more on The Makery, go to themakerypa.com.