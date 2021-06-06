Gabe’s discount department store has set an opening date for its Nittany Mall location

Gabe’s plans to open June 23 at the Nittany Mall, a spokesperson for the real estate group that oversees leasing efforts at the mall wrote in a statement.

The discount department store that sells clothing, footwear and home goods is set to open at the former Bon-Ton location. The 60,200-square-foot space is one of four anchor locations in the mall.

“We are committed to the future of Nittany Mall and its use as a retail and lifestyle destination,” Mason Asset Management President Elliot Nassim said in a statement. “Gabe’s will provide shoppers another great shopping option while visiting the mall.”

The opening would move the mall one step closer to having each of its anchor locations filled for the first time in more than three years.

Dunham’s Sports and Rural King are open, while a $120 million mini-casino is planned for the former Macy’s location. Construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2021 and take about one year to complete, pending regulatory approvals.

The former Bon-Ton location has not been home to a retailer since April 2018. It was used as a free COVID-19 testing site in the fall and winter before undergoing renovations.

The nearest Gabe’s to Centre County was in Altoona. The new location will be one of eight Gabe’s in Pennsylvania.