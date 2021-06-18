State College restaurant ‘ending an amazing run’ after more than 6 decades in business

After 67 years, Home D Pizzeria announced Friday that it will permanently close its South Atherton Street location at the end of the month.

A post on Home D Pizzeria’s Facebook page, stated they have been hoping to lease off the back portion of the restaurant to another business, but those needs recently changed.

“As we finalized deals over the last couple weeks, needs increased, and they ended up needing and leasing the entire building. Thus ending an amazing run we’ve had serving the State College community for the last six decades,” the post stated.

It’s not immediately clear what businesses will be taking over the building. However, the restaurant’s Bellefonte location, Robin Hood Brewing Company, will stay open as normal, the post stated.

“We’d like to thank all of our current staff members who have been like family to us and our customers over the years, we couldn’t have asked for greater people to work with. After the last year and a half restaurants and their staff has just had, this makes the news even harder to announce,” the post stated.

The post had several comments from customers and past employees sharing memories and how saddened they were to see it close.

“We’re gonna miss having our last football game, and seeing the State College band late night after a game for our famous pizza specials, and we’re gonna miss seeing all of you! Thank you for helping us become part of such a strong community and helping us create some memories that will last forever,” the post stated.

Home D’s last day of business will be June 27.