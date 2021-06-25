A new tea and fruit drink business plans to open in downtown State College

A bubble tea and fresh fruit beverage shop plans to open in downtown State College.

Mr. Wish is set to open at 320 E. College Ave., according to a sign on the storefront that was the longtime home of Metro. The women’s clothing, shoe and accessory store closed last year after about 35 years in business.

Mr. Wish operates about a dozen location in Pennsylvania. Nearly all are in southeastern Pennsylvania; the State College location would be the business’ first in central Pennsylvania.

It’s unclear when the business may open. The company did not respond to a request for comment.