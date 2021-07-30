How a Black-owned barber shop in State College is helping inspire other aspiring entrepreneurs

Penn State graduates Andre Shivers and Abdullah “Azim” (pronounced Ah-zeem) Haywood started a barbershop that opened its doors on June 28, 2019. Since then, the 413 East Calder Way shop in State College looks to prop up young minority business owners, whether they are students, graduates or locals.

Proudly Black-owned, The Pregame Barbershop has carried a history of building others up in the community, no matter their race or ethnicity. It all started with Haywood beginning his barber career in 2014 in a State College barbershop called Nothing But Hair, which led into the current legacy of his new endeavor. Haywood, 36, is a North Philadelphia native.

“We used it as a business opportunity to create an all-inclusive minority barbershop to cater to ethnic hair,” Haywood said. “It just transitioned into me wanting to be more involved and more engaged in my business. So, I went to barber school and picked up the craft.”

Now, Haywood and new business partner Spencer Haley are set to open another business — Walks on Water Kicks sneaker shop, connected to the barbershop — this fall, and are encouraging other young aspiring entrepreneurs to do the same by offering a $1,000 scholarship to any student who enters their name on a @ThePregameBarbers Instagram post by Aug. 31.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau estimates in July 2019, State College, a borough of approximately 42,160, has just about 1,644 Black or African American residents. The limited opportunities to Black residents to receive haircuts from barbers who understand the differences in hair texture, as well as the chance to operate businesses of their own piqued the interest of Haywood. He went on to create opportunities for other aspiring Black business owners, people who just want a haircut or just a place to talk and hang out.

Spencer Haley, a barber at The Pregame Barbershop gives a haircut to Ashton Baker on July 21. The barbershop has given Haley and opportunity to start Walks on Water Kicks, a buy, sell and trade shoe store. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

“(The goal) is to be able to create opportunity and to give kids up here — campus cutters — give them an opportunity,” Haywood said. “You can get your bachelors’ and leave out of here with a barber’s license, and make a decent wage, if not a great living wage and get pretty well. It’s just all about creating opportunity to give everyone a shot to be their own boss.

“One kid told me ‘You couldn’t pay me any amount of money to go to anyone else’s shop to go get a haircut. It’s a lot of kids from Philly, Baltimore, New York — urban areas and metropolitan areas where we normally care about our appearance and haircuts, specifically. When you’re used to having a haircut every two or three weeks and having a haircut done a certain way and you come to a place like this ... it’s like ‘nah, I’ll wait.’”

Haley joined Shivers and Haywood soon after the store opened up. He began cutting hair back in his hometown of Montclair, New Jersey, learning from a barber in the area. Haley, 26, did everything he could to emulate him and eventually began cutting hair at Penn State as an undergraduate from 2013-17. He went on to move back to New Jersey after graduating from college. He got a job, got married, had a son and returned to cutting hair.

Now, Haley has added the sneaker store, which is set to open prior to students returning in the fall. It is a passion project of his, having been into sneakers since he was young. One of the biggest motivating factors for creating is the lack of “high-caliber” sneaker stores in the area.

“I couldn’t get (certain) shoes before and I knew that I could get them now, once I started with my real job,” Haley said. “I thought they looked cool. I took a hiatus because of college and didn’t care about shoes as much. Then, what made me get into it was cutting hair here — I talked to a kid named Simeon. He told me how into shoes he was and I had always been into it, but I never had the money to get them. I was like, ‘Man, I like this passion for shoes. I kind of want to get into shoes again.’ I started buying shoes. And State College doesn’t have any sneaker stores.”

The closest Champs Sports store is in Altoona, a little over 36 miles away. The next Foot Locker is nearly 63 miles away in Pennsdale. The nearest Finish Line is in Selinsgrove — 55 miles away from State College. With the inability to buy Jordans, Yeezy’s (an Adidas subsidiary brand created by rapper Kanye West), Nike Dunks and many other shoes, Haley stepped into the role by melding his passion with a duty to supply “the best kicks in central Pennsylvania.”

Sneakers on display at Walks on Water Kicks, a buy, sell, trade shoe store in downtown State College. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Another key to the sneaker resale market is verifying your shoes’ authenticity. There are companies such as StockX or GOAT that will verify the sneakers for you for an extra fee. Haley does that within the confines of his shop for free and will go the extra mile to clean the shoes, post-sale.

“State College doesn’t have any sneaker stores like other major cities have,” Haley said. “You have to do everything online now through StockX or GOAT and things like that. There’s tons of variability with that — (shoes) could be fake, the shoes may not fit your feet and also the money aspect of being able to sell your shoes. If you want to get rid of some of your old shoes and get money for them, I can help. I wanted to bring it to a college town. Other college towns have it, other cities have it and I didn’t understand why it hadn’t been done yet.”

One of Haley’s clients, Ashton Baker, frequents the shop to get his hair cut. Baker, 27, is the stepson of Penn State track and field assistant coach Fritz Spence and is originally from Missouri. When Baker moved to State College, he formed a friendship with Haywood and Shivers as they became his preferred barbers.

“I thought (opening the store), was a great idea. I think that it’s nothing like that here in town. So, what’s better than coming in to get a haircut and being able to buy shoes? This is the second pair that I’ve bought off of Spencer,” Baker said, pointing at his shoes. “When I come in here to get my hair cut, I always look in the back (at shoes) to see what’s in there and it beats having to go on StockX. He has very fair pricing.”

Shivers, 27, now lives in Los Angeles, but prior to his move, he cut students’ and local residents’ hair alike. The Patterson, New Jersey, native learned how to cut hair from his uncle, bought clippers when he was old enough to cut hair.

He had dreams of playing college basketball, but when those dreams were cut short due to a significant knee injury, he was brought back to being fully committed to cutting hair. Once he transferred to Penn State’s University Park campus, he took a look around, realizing that there were no Black barbershops in the area.

He wanted to make a difference.

“I just remembered being on campus for the first time and looking around, walking around downtown and asking, ‘Where are the barbershops around here,’” Shivers recalled. “At the time, there were no barbershops for Black kids or anything like that who specialize in our hair. I’m like ‘Wow’. I just remember that feeling that this place could be mine. I’m looking around and I thought to myself that ‘I’m not leaving this place until I put a business here.’”

Now that Shivers has accomplished his goal, he hopes he’s planted the seeds for others to do the same.