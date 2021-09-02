How a new website will connect Centre County businesses, Penn State student-athletes in NIL era

Through HappyValleyTalent.com, Penn State student-athletes now have a direct avenue to making contact with local businesses in Centre County. The website was unveiled publicly Thursday afternoon on a Zoom call.

The website, which is an initiative by the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County and The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, can connect student-athletes and businesses for the purpose of helping the student-athletes take advantage of the Name, Image and Likeness legislation that went into effect in July.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour opened the call with remarks about the website and what it will mean for Penn State’s student-athletes.

“We know a lot of work has gone into this,” Barbour said. “I know it will benefit students, and I believe very strongly that there will be a mutual benefit to our community, as well.”

The website, which became fully available at 1 p.m. Tuesday, allows businesses, students and alumni to register accounts. From there, members of each group can search the other groups in order to set up opportunities to take advantage of the NIL law, including connecting to organize autograph sessions and other community events.

“This initiative is one that can be a true win-win-win for the business community, students and our local economy,” CBICC President and CEO Vern Squier said in a release. “It is meaningful to our community’s success now and in the future.”

HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith said he expects the website to be beneficial not only to the businesses and student-athletes, but to fans, as well.

Fans will be able to use the website to search for local events in which athletes have agreed to participate.

“Today’s announcement was a start to ensuring that our local businesses and students/athletes understand how to navigate the NIL era in a mutually beneficial way,” Smith said. “We only expect participation and enthusiasm to grow as the issue is more largely understood and opportunities emerge.”