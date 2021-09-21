Looking for a new place to eat in State College? A hoagie shop is in the works

An expanding hoagie chain tapped Happy Valley as home to one of its newest restaurants.

PrimoHoagies plans to open in State College, the company wrote in a statement Tuesday. Details about the location and an opening date were not immediately available.

It would be the first PrimoHoagies to open in Centre County. The prospective State College location is one of 18 new PrimoHoagies announced Tuesday. Most of the openings are slated for 2022.

Other locations in Pennsylvania include two in Stroudsburg and one in Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Poconos, St. Clair, Warrington and Wilkes-Barre.

“They say that ‘tough times reveal your true character,’ and that’s certainly been true for PrimoHoagies and our dedicated franchisees throughout the pandemic,” CEO Nicholas Papanier Jr. said in a statement. “By doubling down on our aggressive growth plan, we’ve been able to thrive through hard circumstances.”

The New Jersey-based company requires owners to pay $15,000 for a franchise agreement. The initial investment can range from $235,500 to $574,500, the company wrote on its website.