Mount Nittany Medical Center is once again allowing visitors, reflecting improved COVID-19 numbers

One visitor per inpatient will be permitted at the hospital during visiting hours from 2-6 p.m., marking the first time since November that visitors are welcome at the facility. That builds off the current policy, which already allowed one support person/caregiver to accompany patients of the hospital’s emergency department, Mount Nittany Physician Group, Mount Nittany Health Surgical Center, Cancer Care Partnership and outpatient Medical Center locations.

The visitor changes went into effect Monday, amid declining COVID-19 rates, when Mount Nittany Health made the announcement.

“We understand the important role of family and loved ones in the healing process of our patients, which is why we are pleased to be able to modify the existing visitor restrictions that were implemented due to increased COVID-19 activity in our community,” said Dr. Tiffany Cabibbo, executive vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. “It is because of our commitment to the health and safety of our community that we will monitor the situation closely and make adjustments as needed.”

Mount Nittany Health has tweaked its visitation policy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, pulling back when cases and hospitalizations rise and relaxing restrictions when they subside. At the December peak of the pandemic, when the number of COVID-19 inpatients spiked past 70 some days, no visitors were allowed and all elective surgical procedures were suspended.

But with the vaccination rate steadily increasing — 48.5% of Centre County’s total population has received at least one dose — Mount Nittany’s restrictions have continued to loosen. On Monday, Mount Nittany reported 12 COVID-19 inpatients, between the ages of 21 to 88.

Despite the current rates, however, Mount Nittany reminded patients and visitors that masks must remain worn during visits and appointments — regardless of vaccination status.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last week that the fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks indoors or out, it did also note several exceptions where masks still need to be worn. Among those exceptions are health care facilities, public transportation, correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

Visitors to the local emergency department will also be given colored wristbands upon checking in at the front desk, where they will undergo staff screenings. Any visitor who does not pass the screening will be asked to wait in their car or return home.

Positive COVID-19 patients and those suspected of having the coronavirus will also still not be allowed visitors.

“We recognize that interacting with friends and family can be helpful to the healing process; therefore, we are strongly encouraging using alternative means of support like phone calls or video chats on cellphones or other mobile devices,” Cabibbo said.

For more information on the visitation policy, visit mountnittany.org/coronavirus. If you have questions or concerns about the hospital, call 814-231-7000 and, for questions about other facilities, contact the respective practice or outpatient office.