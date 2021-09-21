Mount Nittany Health announces plans for major upgrades to hospital. Here’s what to expect

The largest health care system in Centre County plans to invest about $50 million to upgrade its facilities, including the construction of a new bed tower on the hospital’s campus.

Planning is expected to continue through early 2022. The proposed facility on Mount Nittany Medical Center’s campus is expected to feature all private rooms.

It was not immediately clear how many beds would be added. That will be determined as the planning unfolds, a health system spokesperson wrote in an email.

The expansion is part of several “substantial” new investments at the hospital and Mount Nittany’s outpatient locations, the health care system wrote in a statement.

“Both patients and our providers need these new spaces as we continue to grow,” Mount Nittany Health President and CEO Kathleen Rhine said in a statement Tuesday. “We are pleased make these necessary investments to advance clinical excellence for our community and to further our mission of healthier people and a stronger community.”

The organization also plans to create a new inpatient dialysis unit “in the coming months” and expects to renovate the imaging department at the hospital over the next two years.

The newly announced projects joined a stable of other upgrades aimed at improving patient care.

Construction of a new laboratory at the hospital and an expanded women and children’s services unit is ongoing. Both projects are scheduled to wrap up by spring.

Planning is also underway for a new outpatient facility in State College.

“These exciting new projects build on our long history of investments that advance our technology and services,” Rhine said. “We look forward to working with the community to build the next generation of health care at Mount Nittany Health.”

