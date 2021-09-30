Health Care
Opening date set for new Centre Region health center geared toward seniors
A new health center designed exclusively for people 65 and older is scheduled to open Monday in the Centre Region.
Geisinger’s 65 Forward Health Center will offer older adults an opportunity to meet with their doctors for up to one hour and make appointments for the same day.
The facility at 293 Patriot Lane in the Trader Joe’s Plaza will also render on-site lab services, and fitness and wellness activities.
“We’re continuing to expand this program to make it easier for our neighbors who are 65 and older to live healthier lives,” Dr. Jonathan Welch, Geisinger’s chief medical officer for population initiatives, said in a statement. “We see how much our patients enjoy longer appointments and the convenience of having so many medical services in one location. Couple these with the wellness and social activities, and it’s a winning combination to provide better care.”
The program’s primary care physicians tend to no more than 450 patients; the national average is about 1,400 patients per primary care physician, Geisinger said.
Patients will also have access to nurses, nutritionists, social workers, wellness coordinators and a personal health care advocate.
It will be Geisinger’s eighth 65 Forward Health Center. The program is available to patients covered by Medicare Advantage.
