Opening date set for new Centre Region health center geared toward seniors

Geisinger’s 65 Forward Health Center is scheduled to open Monday at 293 Patriot Lane. Photo provided

A new health center designed exclusively for people 65 and older is scheduled to open Monday in the Centre Region.

Geisinger’s 65 Forward Health Center will offer older adults an opportunity to meet with their doctors for up to one hour and make appointments for the same day.

The facility at 293 Patriot Lane in the Trader Joe’s Plaza will also render on-site lab services, and fitness and wellness activities.

“We’re continuing to expand this program to make it easier for our neighbors who are 65 and older to live healthier lives,” Dr. Jonathan Welch, Geisinger’s chief medical officer for population initiatives, said in a statement. “We see how much our patients enjoy longer appointments and the convenience of having so many medical services in one location. Couple these with the wellness and social activities, and it’s a winning combination to provide better care.”

The program’s primary care physicians tend to no more than 450 patients; the national average is about 1,400 patients per primary care physician, Geisinger said.

Bits of Business newsletter What's opening? What's closing? Keep up with Centre County businesses here. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Patients will also have access to nurses, nutritionists, social workers, wellness coordinators and a personal health care advocate.

It will be Geisinger’s eighth 65 Forward Health Center. The program is available to patients covered by Medicare Advantage.