Centre County adds 31 cases of COVID-19, while Pennsylvania has 1,380 new positives, per the DOH

Centre County added 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health, bringing its total to 3,322 since March 20. Of those cases, 3,249 are confirmed, and 73 probable. There have been 30,235 negative tests.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 13 COVID-19 positive inpatients as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, and is activating its Surge Capacity Plan, the health system said in a release. Mount Nittany attributes the majority of the hospitalizations to long-term care facilities residents.

There have been 53 residents and 32 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at 11 such facilities in Centre County, according to the DOH. Of Centre County’s 12 COVID-related deaths, the DOH attributes nine to long-term health care facilities.

Pennsylvania reported 1,380 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 169,308. There were nine new deaths, bringing the number of Pennsylvanians who have died from the virus to 8,308. The state estimates an 81% recovery rate.

Overall, Centre County’s weekly case numbers appear to be trending downward, with 143 less cases from Oct. 2-8 than Sept. 25-Oct. 1, according to the state’s Early Warning Dashboard. Centre County continues to have the highest incidence rate of new cases in the state at 278.9 per 100,000 residents this past week. However, Centre’s incidence rate is down from 366.7 from the previous week. The percent positivity rate also dropped, to 7.4% from 11%, in that same time frame. The average number of daily hospitalizations remained at 5.7, while the percent of emergency department visits due to the virus increased to 1.1% from 0.4%.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,079 confirmed (12 new cases), 29 probable

16802 (University Park): 508 (4 new cases), 1-4 probable

16803 (State College): 225 (4 new cases), 9 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 111 (3 new cases), 10 probable

16686 (Tyrone): 41, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 30, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 29, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 29, 0 probable

16841 (Howard): 27, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 27 (1 new case), 0 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 22 (2 new case), 0 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 18 (1 new case), 1-4 probable

16822 (Beech Creek): 14, 0 probable

16851 (Lemont): 10, 0 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 8, 0 probable

16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg): 8, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim): 7, 1-4 probable

16877 (Warriors Mark): 7, 0 probable

16844 (Julian): 7, 0 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 5, 0 probable

16872 (Rebersburg): 5, 1-4 probable

16804, 16826, 16829, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16860, 16868, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

The DOH’s age breakdown of Pennsylvanians who have tested positive to date is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Statewide, there are have been 23,717 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,252 cases among employees at 1,002 nursing or personal care homes. Out of the state’s total deaths, 5,548 have occurred in residents from those facilities.