Centre County adds 81 new cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health

Centre County added 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health, bringing its total number of cases to 3,403 since March 20. Of those cases, 3,326 are confirmed and 77 are probable. There have been 30,845 negative tests.

The state is reporting 13 COVID-related deaths in Centre County, an increase of one since Friday. The Centre County coroner’s office has confirmed nine of the 13 deaths. The discrepancy in deaths, DOH spokesperson Nate Wardle said, could be because the state counts deaths by county of legal residence, while coroners may identify deaths by where they happened.

The coroner’s office confirmed two deaths since Sept. 30, a 90-year-old woman and a 101-year-old woman. Ages of coroner-confirmed Centre County deaths range from 74-101.

According to the state’s dashboard, Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 12 COVID-19 patients. There is one ventilator in use for a non-COVID patient. Mount Nittany on Friday announced it was activating its COVID-19 surge capacity plan as it was treating 13 patients with the virus. The influx prompted the health system to make changes to its operations, including rescheduling elective procedures and surgeries requiring overnight admission.

Ages of those hospitalized, according to Mount Nittany, ranged from 33-96.

The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,121 confirmed (42 new cases), 30 probable (1 new case)

16802 (University Park): 522 (14 new cases), 1-4 probable

16803 (State College): 231 (6 new cases), 12 probable (3 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 117 (6 new cases), 11 probable (1 new case)

16686 (Tyrone): 41, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 30, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 30, (1 new case) 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 28 (1 less case), 0 probable

16841 (Howard): 27, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 27, 0 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 24 (2 new cases), 0 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 21 (3 new cases), 1-4 probable

16822 (Beech Creek): 14, 0 probable

16851 (Lemont): 10, 0 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 9 (1 new case), 0 probable

16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg): 8, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim): 7, 1-4 probable

16877 (Warriors Mark): 7, 0 probable

16844 (Julian): 7, 0 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 5, 0 probable

16872 (Rebersburg): 5, 1-4 probable

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 5 (at least 1 new case), 1-4 probable

16804, 16826, 16829, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16860, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Pennsylvania reported 1,742 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 171,050. The state also reported 36 new deaths, for a total of 8,344. There have been 2,019,440 negative tests, and the state estimates that 81% of patients have recovered.

Statewide, there have been 23,831 resident cases of COVID-19 and 5,268 cases among employees at 1,006 nursing or personal care facilities. Out of the state’s total deaths, 5,551 have occurred in nursing or personal care residents, according to the DOH. In Centre County, there have been 53 residents and 32 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at 11 such facilities, and nine deaths.

Of the Pennsylvanians who have tested positive to date, the DOH’s age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a written statement. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low.”