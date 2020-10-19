Coronavirus
Centre County adds 32 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend; Pa. has 2,372 new positives
Centre County added 32 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the state Department of Health said Monday. There were 12 new cases Sunday and 20 new cases Monday to bring the total to 3,719 (3,614 confirmed and 105 probable).
There have been 33,792 negative tests and 15 deaths in the county, according to figures from the state. Eleven patients remain hospitalized, according to the state dashboard, and no ventilators are in use.
The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:
- 16801 (State College): 2,260 confirmed (14 new cases), 51 probable (5 new cases)
- 16802 (University Park): 576 (5 new cases), 1-4 probable
- 16803 (State College): 253 (2 new cases), 13 probable
- 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 137 (1 new case), 12 probable
- 16686 (Tyrone): 51 (2 new cases), 1-4 probable
- 16870 (Port Matilda): 36, 1-4 probable
- 16827 (Boalsburg): 31, 1-4 probable
- 16866 (Philipsburg): 31, 1-4 probable
- 16828 (Centre Hall): 29, (2 new cases) 1-4 probable
- 16853 (Milesburg): 29 (1 new case), 0 probable
- 16875 (Spring Mills): 29, 0 probable
- 16841 (Howard): 26, 1-4 probable
- 16822 (Beech Creek): 14, 0 probable
- 16851 (Lemont): 12, 0 probable
- 16820 (Aaronsburg): 9, 1-4 probable
- 16845 (Karthaus): 9, 0 probable
- 16854 (Millheim): 9 (1 new case), 1-4 probable
- 16877 (Warriors Mark): 9, 1-4 probable
- 16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable
- 16844 (Julian): 8, 0 probable
- 16804 (State College): 6; 0 probable
- 16860 (Munson): 6, 1-4 probable
- 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 6, 1-4 probable
- 16872 (Rebersburg): 6, 1-4 probable
- 16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 5, 1-4 probable
- 16677, 16826, 16829, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each
The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.
Monday’s reporting from the state shows 79 cases in residents of nursing and personal care homes in Centre County, an increase of 14 cases from Saturday. There is one new employee case. The number of facilities with cases remained at 11.
Pennsylvania added 2,372 cases combined Sunday and Monday to raise the state total to 183,315. There were 1,269 new cases reported Sunday and 1,103 on Monday. There have been 2.14 million negative tests, and an estimated 80% of patients have recovered.
The statewide death toll reached 8,500, with 26 new fatalities reported Sunday and eight on Monday.
The age breakdown of those who have tested positive is:
- Approximately 1% are 0-4
- Nearly 2% are 5-12
- Nearly 5% are 13-18
- Nearly 14% are 19-24
- Nearly 36% are 25-49
- Approximately 21% are 50-64;
- Approximately 21% are 65 or older
Statewide, there are 24,663 resident cases and 5,389 employee cases at 1,025 nursing and personal care facilities in 61 counties.
