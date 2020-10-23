COVID-19 admissions on the rise at Mount Nittany Health as Pa. sets 1-day case record

Mount Nittany Medical Center reached a record number of COVID-19 inpatients Friday, the same day Pennsylvania set a single-day record for most new COVID-19 cases.

Fifteen people are hospitalized, ranging in age from 23 to 95. Mount Nittany has treated an average of nine COVID-19 patients per day in October; that’s up from an average of two COVID-19 patients per day in September.

The Keystone State reported 2,219 cases of the new coronavirus, while Centre County added 59 cases and one death, according to the state Health Department.

The sustained increase of admissions due to COVID-19 is “concerning,” Chief Medical Officer Nirmal Joshi said in a written statement. A majority of the hospital’s patients are elderly, who are at higher risk of dying from the disease.

Five of the 15 inpatients are long-term care facility residents.

“Although recently reported trends reflecting a decline in overall community cases is encouraging, increased cases and hospitalizations among vulnerable elderly populations is cause for concern,” Joshi said. “It is also a reminder to be even more vigilant and thoughtful in consistently practicing preventive measures, including masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”

Mount Nittany Health is using its surge capacity plan, and is also “constantly adapting to meet the needs of both COVID-19 positive patients as well as other patients needing care, including those with general medical needs and those scheduled for surgical procedures,” Joshi said.

Of Centre County’s new cases, two are long-term care residents, according to the DOH. There are now 100 cases in 12 facilities. There have been 39 cases in employees, and that number has not changed since Wednesday.

County Coroner Scott Sayers reported Wednesday two new deaths attributed to COVID-19. A 92-year-old woman died Monday and a 69-year-old woman died Tuesday. The coroner’s office counts 13 deaths in Centre County as COVID-19 related while the DOH lists 16.

Centre County has reported 505 cases since Oct. 10, which is nearly half the amount reported from Sept. 26 to Oct. 10. The county has the ninth-highest incidence rate in the state, according to the DOH.

Its testing positivity rate since Friday is 4.9%, which is about the statewide average.

The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,343 confirmed (39 new cases), 68 probable

16802 (University Park): 604 (9 new cases), 7 probable

16803 (State College): 257 (1 new case), 13 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 155 (8 new cases), 15 probable

16686 (Tyrone): 62 (2 new cases), 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 37 (1 new case), 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 35 (1 new case), 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 33, 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 33, 5 probable (at least 1 new case)

16875 (Spring Mills): 31, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 30, 0 probable

16841 (Howard): 27, 1-4 probable

16822 (Beech Creek): 15, 0 probable

16851 (Lemont): 12, 0 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg): 10, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim): 10 (1 new case), 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 9, 0 probable

16877 (Warriors Mark): 10, 1-4 probable

16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian): 8, 0 probable

16804 (State College): 7; 0 probable

16860 (Munson): 6, 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 6, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg): 6, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard): 5, 0 probable

16829 (Clarence): 5, 0 probable

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 5, 1-4 probable

16677, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.