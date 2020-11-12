As COVID-19 cases increase in Centre County, numbers in long-term care facilities soar

Cases of coronavirus among long-term care facility residents in Centre County and deaths attributed to the disease have surged since October, leading to concern about the most vulnerable population.

On Oct. 1, the state Department of Health reported 45 cases among nursing or personal care home residents and 36 cases among employees across 11 facilities.

As of Thursday, there are 182 cases among long-term care facility residents and 48 cases among employees at 13 facilities, according to the DOH.

Fourteen deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 since Oct. 1 by the county coroner’s office; six were long-term care facility residents.

It’s unclear how the respiratory illness infiltrated facilities in Centre County, but the rise came after the county’s overall case count exploded in September.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cases spread across 13 facilities

A growth in cases among the cohort at highest risk of death or serious illness is anything but surprising to the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, a statewide advocacy organization for long-term care facilities and their residents.

“It’s something we’ve been talking about and warning about for the last few months. Community spread very much has a correlation to spread in our long-term care facilities,” organization President and CEO Zach Shamberg said. “Back in March and April and May, when we were asking for support for our long-term care providers ... we were asking for that support because we knew that once Pennsylvania was going to be reopened, we were going to increase the risk for the virus to come back in.”

Only 10 of the 13 Centre County facilities with cases are identified by the DOH — Eagle Valley Personal Care Home, Eagle View Personal Care Home, Schreffler Manor, Foxdale Village, Centre Crest, Windy Hill Village, Hearthside Rehab Center, Juniper Village at Brookline, Elmcroft of State College and The Village at Penn State.

Facilities are required to report cases among residents and employees, but not among contractors or agency staff members, DOH spokesperson Nate Wardle wrote in an email.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

There are also reporting discrepancies between the state and individual facilities, which are supposed to report cumulative data, Wardle wrote. All 182 resident cases, which Wardle called “facility-reported data,” cannot be accounted for through the state’s facility-level breakdown, making it impossible to tell which nursing or personal care homes are hardest hit.

The reason for the discrepancies, which have been reported statewide, remain unclear, and the DOH does not comment on specific cases or clusters of cases.

Rising community concerns

Centre County is far from alone in seeing spillover from the general population to long-term care facilities, which is something county Commissioner Mark Higgins said the county’s top executives are “concerned” about.

The number of cases in nursing or personal care homes is included in ZIP code specific data across Centre County.

There are three nursing homes and three prisons in the 16823 ZIP code, for example, and cases from all of those facilities are included in the overall count. In a letter last month to families, Bellefonte Area School District interim Superintendent Tammie Burnaford noted the difficulty in interpreting community spread based on those inclusions.

“The DoH will not identify where the cases are specifically in our community, so it’s so difficult to know exactly what the impact is,” she wrote.

Centre Crest Administrator Andrew Naugle, who has worked as an executive for about nine years, said he’s “never felt anything like this.”

“It’s not just nursing homes that have to worry about it; it’s not just family members that have to worry about it. It’s everybody in the community that needs to worry about it,” Naugle said. “It needs to be a thing of the presence. It’s not just, ‘Oh, I don’t work in the health care field. I don’t need to worry about that.’ No, it’s everybody needs to worry about it.”

Has Penn State impacted the rise in nursing home cases?

A Harvard University study found the intensity of COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities mirrored the rate of spread among the general population.

In Centre County, rising case counts have at least partially been fueled by Penn State, the county’s largest employer who welcomed back thousands of students in late August. About 91% of the county’s 4,768 cases were reported after students returned.

The university’s reopening “did not go well” and led to “widespread community transmission” in central Pennsylvania, Dr. David Rubin, director of PolicyLab at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said.

“Eventually the students transmitted to people in the stores and staff, and you can see multiple cycles of transmission,” Rubin said. “And, eventually, staff who were working at those (long-term care) facilities were exposed and rates became really high in Centre County. And they’ve been really high now for a while.”

Matthew Ferrari, a researcher in Penn State’s Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics, was more cautious when speaking about spillover from the university to the broader Centre Region.

It’s difficult to develop a complete understanding of how thousands of cases spread. Could a relative of a long-term care facility resident have vacationed in a high-risk area before returning to visit? That’s possible.

Could a nursing or personal care home employee participate in a high risk activity, be asymptomatic and unknowingly spread the disease? That’s plausible too.

“The risk to long-term care facilities is because one case equals many cases really quickly. The amplification that you get in long-term care facilities is really, really high,” Ferrari said. “It’s a rare event that a case gets in there, but once that happens, it’s just really bad.”