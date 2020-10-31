Oct. 31 update: Centre County adds 46 new cases of COVID-19; Pa. has 2,510 new positives

Centre County added 46 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, the state Department of Health said, to bring the total to 4,272 (4,110 confirmed and 162 probable) since March 20. There have been 36,902 negative tests.

The state reports 18 Centre County deaths, though the county coroner’s office has only confirmed 16, including three in the past week.

Seventeen patients are hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19, according to the state dashboard, with one patient on a ventilator.

Pennsylvania added 2,510 cases, bringing the statewide total to 208,027.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

16801 (State College): 2511 (18 new cases)





16802 (University Park): 649 (5 new cases)

16803 (State College): 282 (4 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 196 8 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 76 4 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 47 (2 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 40

16828 (Centre Hall): 37

16866 (Philipsburg): 38 (2 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 35

16841 (Howard): 31 (1 new case)

16853 (Milesburg): 31 (1 new case)

16822 (Beech Creek): 16

16851 (Lemont): 13

16820 (Aaronsburg): 12 (1 new case)

16854 (Millheim): 11

16877 (Warriors Mark): 12 (1 new case)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 9

16845 (Karthaus): 9

16844 (Julian): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16860 (Munson): 9 (2 new cases)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 7

16829 (Clarence): 6

16872 (Rebersburg): 6

16826 (Blanchard): 5

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6 (1 new case)

16677, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there were 28 new deaths to bring the total to 8,812. There have been 2,314,634 million negative tests, and an estimated 76% of patients have recovered.

The age breakdown among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.