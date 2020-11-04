Centre Daily Times Logo
Patton Township Municipal Offices closed through Friday due to COVID-19; voters told not to worry

The Patton Township Municipal Offices will be closed through Friday for a deep cleaning after two employees recently tested positive for COVID-19 — but residents who voted there Tuesday shouldn’t worry, according to township manager Doug Erickson.

According to Erickson, who issued a news release Wednesday morning, neither of the employees were in the area used for voting in Precinct 64 for the last two weeks.

The offices will reopen 8 a.m. Monday after being disinfected. In the meantime, residents can contact township staff via email.

During the closure, polices services and brush/leaf collection services will continue uninterrupted.

Profile Image of Josh Moyer
Josh Moyer
Josh Moyer earned his B.A. in journalism from Penn State and his M.S. from Columbia. He’s been involved in sports and news writing for nearly 20 years. He counts the best athlete he’s ever seen as Tecmo Super Bowl’s Bo Jackson.
