Patton Township Municipal Offices closed through Friday due to COVID-19; voters told not to worry

The Patton Township Municipal Offices will be closed through Friday for a deep cleaning after two employees recently tested positive for COVID-19 — but residents who voted there Tuesday shouldn’t worry, according to township manager Doug Erickson.

According to Erickson, who issued a news release Wednesday morning, neither of the employees were in the area used for voting in Precinct 64 for the last two weeks.

The offices will reopen 8 a.m. Monday after being disinfected. In the meantime, residents can contact township staff via email.

During the closure, polices services and brush/leaf collection services will continue uninterrupted.