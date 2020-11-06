Nov. 6 update: Pa. sets 1-day COVID-19 case record; Centre County has 79 new positives

Pennsylvania reported the highest daily increase in cases of the new coronavirus Friday, continuing a nearly weeklong trend of record-setting case counts.

The Keystone State added 3,384 new cases, the state Department of Health said. The previous single-day high was 2,900.

There was also a record high number of tests reported to the DOH — 49,528 through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Centre County added 79 new cases, its highest single-day total since Oct. 24. The county has reported 4,500 cases and 38,654 negative tests.

A 20th death attributed to COVID-19 was confirmed Thursday by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.

An 80-year-old man died Wednesday at Mount Nittany Medical Center, county Coroner Scott Sayers said. He was “just admitted” to the hospital from a long-term care facility in the 16801 ZIP code.

Deaths confirmed by the county coroner’s office range in age from 62 to 101. The DOH has attributed 21 deaths to COVID-19, an increase of one since Thursday.

Twenty-three patients are hospitalized in the county due to the disease, an increase of four since Thursday.

Centre County will likely report fewer cases in October than September. The county reported 2,224 cases in September and 1,346 cases through October’s penultimate day.

Cases among long-term care facility residents have markedly increased since Oct. 15, when 60 residents were diagnosed with COVID-19. There are 130 cases among residents as of Tuesday.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,598 (32 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 690 (13 new cases)

16803 (State College): 296 (4 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 224 (13 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 99 (1 new case)

16870 (Port Matilda): 51 (2 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 42

16866 (Philipsburg): 42 (1 new case)

16828 (Centre Hall): 39

16875 (Spring Mills): 37 (1 new case)

16841 (Howard): 34

16853 (Milesburg): 32

16822 (Beech Creek): 22 (2 new cases)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 17

16851 (Lemont): 14

16666 (Osceola Mills): 14 (1 new case)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 12

16854 (Millheim): 11

16845 (Karthaus): 10

16860 (Munson): 9

16844 (Julian): 9 (1 new case)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16829 (Clarence): 7

16826 (Blanchard): 6

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6

16872 (Rebersburg): 6

16874 (Snow Shoe): 6 (1 new case)

16677, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

There have been 152 cases among long-term care facility residents, 44 cases among staff and 20 deaths in 13 long-term care facilities in the county, according to the DOH.

About two-thirds of the state’s 8,975 deaths have been reported in nursing or personal care homes.