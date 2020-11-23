Centre Daily Times Logo
Nov. 23 update: Pa. adds almost 12,000 weekend cases of COVID-19; Centre County has 183

Pennsylvania reported almost 12,000 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The state’s total is 314,401 as of Monday, the Department of Health said, after 7,075 cases were reported Sunday and 4,762 cases were reported Monday. Sunday’s one-day total was the second highest of the pandemic.

There have been 2.71 million negative tests overall.

Statewide, there have been 9,870 deaths, an increase of 69 from Saturday. The state added one Centre County death to bring the total to 35, though the county coroner has confirmed 33.

Across Pennsylvania, 3,379 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 775 are in intensive care. Seven days ago, there were 2,575 COVID-19 patients across the state with 558 in intensive care.

Centre County added 183 cases combined Sunday and Monday to bring the total to 5,765 (5,472 confirmed and 293 probable). There were 136 new cases Sunday and 47 new cases Monday, and there have been 44,333 negative tests overall.

Twenty-six patients with COVID-19 are being treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center — four fewer than on Saturday — a spokesperson said Monday. They are between the ages of 36 and 97.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

The age breakdown of those who tested positive statewide is:

Cases continue to increase in long-term care facilities. Since Saturday, 55 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in residents of two additional nursing and personal care homes in Centre County.

There have now been 359 cases in 15 facilities. There have been four new employee cases to bring the total to 73. The state lists three additional deaths in long-term care facilities, which brings the overall total to 33.

Statewide, there have been 32,198 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,407 employee case at 1,224 facilities in 64 counties. Nursing and personal care home residents have accounted for 6,270 deaths.

