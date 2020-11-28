Nov. 28 update: Centre County adds 154 new COVID-19 cases; Pennsylvania adds 8,053

Centre County added 154 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, the highest single-day increase since late September.

Statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 8,053 additional positive cases of COVID-19, the second highest daily increase to date. It brings the overall total to 351,667, and approximately 61% of those patients have recovered.

The county has reported 6,296 cases of the coronavirus since March 20 and 47,141 negative tests, according to data from the DOH.

Of the new cases, 91 were reported in the 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap) ZIP code, according to the DOH.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating a record 41 COVID-19 inpatients, a hospital spokesperson said Saturday afternoon. That’s nine more patients than Friday, though the state dashboard lists 32 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Centre County.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The county coroner’s office has confirmed 48 deaths attributed to the coronavirus, ranging in age from 62 to 104. The state Health Department also attributes 48 deaths to COVID-19.

Statewide, there were 41 new deaths reported for a total of 10,275 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 3,059 (11 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 789 (1 case removed)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 700 (91 new cases)

16803 (State College): 447 (8 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 270 (22 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 203 (16 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 103 (10 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 78 (2 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 76 (2 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 76 (5 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 66 (2 new cases)

16822 (Beech Creek): 42 (1 new case)

16853 (Milesburg): 40 (2 new cases)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 32 (2 new cases)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 32 (2 new cases)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 31 (4 new cases)

16844 (Julian): 26

16851 (Lemont): 23 (1 new case)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 20

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 22

16872 (Rebersburg): 21 (1 new case)

16854 (Millheim): 19 (1 new case)

16845 (Karthaus): 49 (33 new cases)

16829 (Clarence): 14 (1 new case)

16860 (Munson): 11

16826 (Blanchard): 10

16832 (Coburn): 9

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 8

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16856 (Mingoville): 8 (2 new cases)

16835 (Unionville): 5

16859 (Moshannon): 9

16852, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

As of Friday, there have been 362 cases among long-term care facility residents and 74 cases among employees. Fifteen nursing or personal care homes have reported a case. Data from long-term care facilities was not updated as of Saturday afternoon.