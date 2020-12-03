Dec. 3 update: Pa. shatters record with more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases; Centre has 65

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Pennsylvania, with a record 11,406 new cases reported Thursday. That’s about 3,000 more cases than the previous record, which was set a week ago, on Thanksgiving.

The state’s case total is now 386,837. There also have been 2.87 million negative tests, and an estimated 59% of people have recovered.

Centre County added 65 cases to bring the total to 6,538. Overall, there have been 6,220 confirmed cases and 318 probable cases, along with 47,690 negative tests.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 39 COVID-19 patients from ages 33 to 91, a spokesperson said Thursday. That’s one fewer patient than Wednesday’s update.

According to the state dashboard, which also includes rehabilitation facilities, 43 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, two are in the intensive care unit and one is on a ventilator.

The dashboard shows that across Pennsylvania, about 15% of adult ICU beds and 14% of medical/surgical beds remain available. Statewide, there are 4,982 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,048 are in intensive care. The average number of hospitalized patients per day has risen by almost 3,500 since the end of September, the Health Department said.

Statewide, there have been 10,944 deaths, an increase of 187. This is the second highest one-day total, only behind Wednesday’s report of 194 deaths.

The state now lists 68 Centre County deaths, while the coroner’s office has confirmed 67.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 3,100 (19 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 788 (1 new case)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 778 (11 new cases)

16803 (State College): 468 (12 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 327 (7 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 243 (6 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 105 (1 new case)

16841 (Howard): 85 (1 new case)

16828 (Centre Hall): 82 (1 new case)

16875 (Spring Mills): 82 (1 new case)

16827 (Boalsburg): 70 (1 new case)

16845 (Karthaus): 61 (4 new cases)

16822 (Beech Creek): 46 (2 new cases)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 41

16853 (Milesburg): 41

16877 (Warriors Mark): 34

16874 (Snow Shoe): 32

16844 (Julian): 30 (4 new cases)

16851 (Lemont): 23

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 23 (1 new case)

16872 (Rebersburg): 23 (1 new case)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 22

16854 (Millheim): 21

16829 (Clarence): 17

16826 (Blanchard): 13 (1 new case)

16860 (Munson): 11

16832 (Coburn): 9

16856 (Mingoville): 9

16859 (Moshannon): 9

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 8

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 5

16852, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

In Centre County, there have been 497 cases in residents (an increase of four) and 83 cases in employees of 16 nursing and personal care homes. The state now counts 57 deaths in long-term care facilities in the county, an increase of 18.

Statewide, there have been 37,324 resident cases, 7,027 employee cases and 6,751 deaths at 1,300 nursing and personal care homes in 65 counties.

The age breakdown of those who tested positive across Pennsylvania is:

Approximately 1% are 0-4

Nearly 3% are 5-12

Approximately 5% are 13-18

Approximately 12% are 19-24

Nearly 37% are 25-49

Nearly 22% are 50-64

Nearly 20% are 65 or older