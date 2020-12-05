Dec. 5 update: Pennsylvania surpasses 400,000 COVID-19 cases; Centre County adds 96

Pennsylvania broke another record for new COVID-19 cases Saturday, adding nearly 13,000 new cases to bring the state’s overall total to 411,484.

Centre County added 96 cases to brings its total to 6,753. There have been 6,416 confirmed cases and 337 probable cases since March 20. There have been 48,037 negative tests, according to state Department of Health data.

Pennsylvania added a record 12,884 cases, bringing its total to 411,484. The previous highest daily increase was 11,763 cases, which was reported Friday.

According to the DOH’s dashboard, there are 37 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Centre County. It was not immediately clear how many patients were at Mount Nittany Medical Center; rehabilitation hospitals are included in the state’s tally.

Mount Nittany Medical Center was treating 35 COVID-19 patients Friday, ranging in age from 33 to 91.

Across Pennsylvania, there are 5,230 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,065 patients are in the intensive care unit. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, the DOH said.

The county coroner’s office has confirmed at least 67 deaths attributed to the coronavirus, ranging in age from 55 to 104. The state Health Department attributes 77 deaths to COVID-19, up four from Friday.

Statewide, there were 149 new deaths reported for a total of 11,262 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Saturday.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 3,125 (7 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 834 (17 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 788 (1 new case)

16803 (State College): 485 (9 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 348 (9 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 269 (7 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 115 (3 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 103 (4 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 92 (3 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 89 (5 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 71

16845 (Karthaus): 64 (1 new case)

16822 (Beech Creek): 51 (4 new cases)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 44 (1 new case)

16853 (Milesburg): 47 (3 new cases)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 43 (3 new cases)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 40 (3 new cases)

16844 (Julian): 30 (1 case removed)

16851 (Lemont): 23 (8 cases removed)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 29 (1 new case)

16872 (Rebersburg): 26

16820 (Aaronsburg): 25 (1 new case)

16854 (Millheim): 27 (3 new cases)

16829 (Clarence): 20

16826 (Blanchard): 18 (4 new cases)

16860 (Munson): 11

16859 (Moshannon): 12 (1 new case)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 9 (2 cases removed)

16832 (Coburn): 10

16856 (Mingoville): 9

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 5

16852 (Madisonburg): 5

16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

There have been 498 cases among Centre County long-term care facility residents and 85 cases among employees. Sixteen nursing or personal care homes have reported a case.