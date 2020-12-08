Dec. 8 update: Pa. adds 10,170 more COVID-19 cases; Centre County has 87 new positives

Pennsylvania reported 10,170 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday to bring the state’s total to 436,614. There have been 2.96 million negative tests, and 57% of people have recovered.

The five highest daily case increases all have occurred within the past six days.

Statewide, there have been 11,542 deaths, an increase of 169 from Monday.

Centre County has seen 6,976 cases since March 20, including 87 new cases. In all, there have been 6,634 confirmed cases, 342 probable cases and 48,805 negative tests.

The Department of Health counts 81 deaths in the county, with two more added Tuesday, while the coroner’s office has confirmed 67.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 36 COVID-19 patients between ages 35 and 89, a spokesperson said Tuesday morning. That’s a decrease of two patients from Monday’s update.

The Health Department’s hospital dashboard, which also includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 43 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Centre County, with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator.

Statewide, 5,421 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,115 patients are in intensive care.

Central Pennsylvania hospitals Tuesday met one of the three metrics the state is using to decide when to require a reduction in elective procedures. More than 33% of hospitals in the region expect staff shortages within the next week.

The other two categories being measured by the state are increases in COVID-19 admissions and availability of beds for patient care.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 3,177 (20 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 890 (16 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 788 (1 new case)

16803 (State College): 501 (12 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 398 (19 new cases)

16866 (Philipsburg): 292 (10 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 131 (9 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 112 (3 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 102 (4 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 94 (1 new case)

16827 (Boalsburg): 78 (1 new case)

16845 (Karthaus): 66 (1 fewer case)

16822 (Beech Creek): 54 (2 new cases)

16853 (Milesburg): 51 (2 new cases)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 50 (4 new cases)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 47 (1 new case)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 46 (2 new cases)

16844 (Julian): 35 (1 new case)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 32

16854 (Millheim): 27

16872 (Rebersburg): 27

16820 (Aaronsburg): 25

16851 (Lemont): 24 (1 new case)

16829 (Clarence): 23 (1 new case)

16826 (Blanchard): 20

16859 (Moshannon): 15 (1 new case)

16860 (Munson): 11

16832 (Coburn): 10

16856 (Mingoville): 10

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 9 (1 new case)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 9

16804 (State College): 7

16852 (Madisonburg): 7 (2 new cases)

16835 (Unionville): 5

16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

The Health Department reduced the case count among Centre County long-term care facility residents by two. There have been 518 cases in residents, 88 cases in employees and 66 deaths at 16 nursing and personal care homes in the county.

Across Pennsylvania, there have been 40,541 resident cases and 7,447 employee cases at 1,349 long-term care facilities in 66 counties.