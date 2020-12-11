Dec. 11 update: Centre County breaks daily COVID-19 record, but state DOH has explanation

Centre County shattered its previous record for daily COVID-19 cases with 302 reported infections Friday — the most since Sept. 15, when 212 infections were reported — although a state official said that number could partially be the result of a recent testing hiccup.

According to Nate Wardle, a spokesperson for the state Department of Health, a large (and unnamed) health care provider in central Pennsylvania recently sent away tests elsewhere due to volume. Because those tests had the address of the ordering physician, and not the residence of the patients, those tests were not initially counted in Centre County’s totals and were instead counted in another county.

“The department worked with the health care provider to address this, and those updates have occurred in regard to patient address,” Wardle said in an email to the CDT.

The county now has 7,456 total cases — 7,086 confirmed and 370 probable.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back soon for updates.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.