Centre County coroner confirms 18 new COVID-19 deaths, with 14 from long-term care facilities

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday evening, with all but four coming from a long-term care facility.

The coroner’s office has confirmed 89 COVID-19 deaths in the county, while the state lists 110 as of Tuesday.

Fourteen of the newly reported deaths, which occurred from Nov. 26 through Monday, were from long-term care facilities. Ten came from a facility in the 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap) ZIP code; one was reported in 16801 (State College) ZIP code, and three came from a facility in the 16866 (Philipsburg) ZIP code.

They include seven men, ranging in age from 64 to 89 years old, and seven women, ranging in age from 71 to 90 years old.

Four deaths — three men and one woman — were reported at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating a record 53 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 19 and 95 as of Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson said. The high number of admissions has led Mount Nittany Health to reschedule some elective surgeries and other procedures through January.

Statewide, according to the state Department of Health, 6,026 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized — double the peak in the spring — and 1,249 are in the ICU.