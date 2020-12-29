Dec. 29 update: Centre County adds 63 COVID-19 cases; Pa. hospitalizations remain high

COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in Pennsylvania remained high Tuesday even as daily case numbers have slowed from a record pace earlier this month.

Across the state, there are 5,995 people hospitalized with COVID-19, almost double the peak in the spring, the state Department of Health said. Of that total, 1,174 patients are in the intensive care unit.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by 95 compared to last Tuesday but increased by 90 from the previous day.

Statewide, there were 267 new deaths — 11 short of the one-day high — to bring the total to 15,353.

Daily case totals have remained below 10,000 for the past two weeks after approaching 13,000 at the beginning of December. There have been 622,349 total cases, including 8,545 new positives Tuesday. Overall, there have been 3.24 million negative tests, and 65% of people have recovered statewide.

Centre County reported 63 new cases to bring the total to 8,834 since March 20. Of that total, 8,321 cases are confirmed and 513 are probable. There have been 52,244 negative tests.

There have been 135 COVID-related deaths in the county, according to the Health Department, an increase of three. The county coroner has confirmed 100 deaths.

The state’s hospital dashboard, which also includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 55 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Centre County. Eight of those patients are in intensive care and seven are on ventilators. The patient numbers are unchanged from the previous day. Six adult ICU beds (50% of the total) are available in the county, according to the dashboard.

Centre County added one resident case, nine employee cases and six deaths in nursing and personal care comes. As of Tuesday, there have been 565 resident cases, 120 employee cases and 122 deaths in 16 long-term care facilities in the county.

Across Pennsylvania, there have been 51,999 resident cases, 9,410 employee cases and 8,633 resident deaths at 1,457 facilities.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,416 (4 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,420 (10 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 794

16803 (State College): 671 (4 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 642

16866 (Philipsburg): 523 (6 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 237 (5 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 214 (1 new case)

16875 (Spring Mills): 159 (1 new case)

16828 (Centre Hall): 151

16845 (Karthaus): 128 (1 new case)

16827 (Boalsburg): 120

16822 (Beech Creek): 113 (2 new cases)

16844 (Julian): 84

16666 (Osceola Mills): 79

16853 (Milesburg): 73

16874 (Snow Shoe): 65

16877 (Warriors Mark): 64

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 56

16826 (Blanchard): 42

16829 (Clarence): 42

16872 (Rebersburg): 40

16854 (Millheim): 37

16820 (Aaronsburg): 36 (1 new case)

16851 (Lemont): 34

16859 (Moshannon): 26

16856 (Mingoville): 22

16832 (Coburn): 20

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 16

16860 (Munson): 14

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 13

16852 (Madisonburg): 13

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 6

16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.