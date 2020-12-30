Dec. 30 update: Pennsylvania breaks record for daily COVID-19 deaths; Centre County adds 3

Pennsylvania reported its highest number of single-day COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, as hospitalizations remain high across the state.

There are 6,002 people hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring, the state Department of Health said. Of that total, 1,174 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Statewide, there were 319 new deaths to bring the total to 15,672. That’s the highest number of deaths reported in one day, a Health Department spokesperson confirmed. The previous one-day high was 278.

Daily case totals have remained below 10,000 for the past two weeks after approaching 13,000 at the beginning of December. There have been 631,333 total cases, including 8,984 new positives Wednesday. Overall, there have been 3.25 million negative tests, and 66% of people have recovered statewide.

Centre County reported 76 new cases to bring the total to 8,910 since March 20. Of that total, 8,392 cases are confirmed and 518 are probable. There have been 52,310 negative tests.

There have been 138 COVID-related deaths in the county, according to the Health Department, an increase of three. The county coroner has confirmed 100 deaths.

The state’s hospital dashboard, which also includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 70 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in Centre County, an increase of 15. Nine of those patients are in intensive care and six are on ventilators.

At Mount Nittany Medical Center, there are 60 COVID-19 positive inpatients, ranging in age from 29 to 100, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

Centre County added one resident case, seven employee cases and two deaths in nursing and personal care comes. As of Wednesday, there have been 566 resident cases, 127 employee cases and 124 deaths in 16 long-term care facilities in the county.

Across Pennsylvania, there have been 52,642 resident cases, 9,587 employee cases and 8,849 resident deaths at 1,468 facilities.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,426 (10 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,447 (27 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 794

16803 (State College): 677 (6 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 642

16866 (Philipsburg): 530 (7 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 241 (4 new cases)

16841 (Howard): 217 (3 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 161 (2 new cases)

16828 (Centre Hall): 154 (3 new cases)

16845 (Karthaus): 129 (1 new case)

16827 (Boalsburg): 126 (6 new cases)

16822 (Beech Creek): 116 (3 new cases)

16844 (Julian): 86 (2 new cases)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 79

16853 (Milesburg): 75 (2 new cases)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 65

16877 (Warriors Mark): 65 (1 new case)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 56

16826 (Blanchard): 42

16829 (Clarence): 42

16872 (Rebersburg): 40

16854 (Millheim): 38 (1 new case)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 36

16851 (Lemont): 34

16859 (Moshannon): 26

16856 (Mingoville): 22

16832 (Coburn): 20

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 16

16860 (Munson): 14

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 13

16852 (Madisonburg): 13

16804 (State College): 7

16835 (Unionville): 6

16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.