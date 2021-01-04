Free COVID-19 testing returns this month to Centre County. Here’s what to know

Beginning Tuesday, Centre County residents will once again have access to free, walk-in COVID-19 testing services.

The board of commissioners unanimously extended the contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare last month to allow for continued coronavirus testing from Jan. 5-30.

For the first two weeks of January, testing will be conducted inside the former Bon-Ton storefront at the Nittany Mall, Commissioner Michael Pipe confirmed Monday. The county is working to secure a location for the last two weeks of the month, he said.

Mall management never signed a contract to operate the site nor did they receive compensation for the space.

Funded by county CARES Act funds, the site costs about $79,000 per week and allows for 300 tests per day. More than 5,000 tests were administered before the site closed last month, according to county Administrator Margaret Gray.

Testing will be available from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Patients of all ages may utilize the site, and no symptoms or appointments are needed to receive a free test. A photo ID or insurance card are required upon arrival. Registration is completed on-site.