Jan. 8 update: Pa. passes 700,000 COVID-19 cases; Centre County reports 94 new positives

Pennsylvania continued to see an increase in daily COVID-19 case totals with 10,178 new positives reported Friday. This marks the first time daily cases topped the 10,000 mark since Dec. 16.

The state has now seen 703,265 cases.

Centre County added 94 cases to bring the total to 9,538 — 8,921 confirmed and 617 probable — since March 20. There have been 53,121 negative tests.

The state Health Department reported two additional deaths in the county, which brings the total to 150. The county coroner has confirmed 108 COVID-related deaths. Pennsylvania now has 17,394 deaths, an increase of 215 from the previous day.

Statewide, there have been 3.35 million negative tests, and an estimated 73% of people have recovered.

The state hospital dashboard, which includes rehabilitation facilities, paints a mixed picture in Centre County.

The dashboard shows a decrease in patients overall, but an increase in those in the intensive care unit and on ventilators. There are 58 patients, two fewer than Thursday; during the same period, the number of ICU patients rose to eight — two more than the previous day — and the number on ventilators doubled to eight.

Pennsylvania hospitals are treating 5,491 COVID-19 patients, almost double the high seen in the spring. Of that total, 1,113 patients are in intensive care.

The Health Department said 199,618 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out across the state through Thursday.

Three new cases were reported in residents of Centre County long-term care facilities. There have been 612 cases among residents, 131 cases among employees and 128 deaths in 16 personal care and nursing homes in the county.

Statewide, there have been 56,278 resident cases, 10,416 employee cases and 9,333 resident deaths at 1,491 long-term care facilities.