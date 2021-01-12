Jan. 12 update: Centre County adds 55 COVID-19 cases; Pa. reports 7,275 new positives

The daily number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania remained well below 10,000 while deaths rose above 200 on Tuesday.

The state added 7,275 cases to bring the total to 733,429. There have been 3.4 million negative tests, and 74% of people have recovered statewide, the Department of Health said.

Pennsylvania now has 18,080 COVID-related deaths, including 227 new fatalities.

Centre County reported 55 new cases Tuesday. Overall, there have been 9,840 cases (9,209 confirmed and 631 probable) and 53,752 negative tests.

Five deaths were added to Centre County’s total, which stands at 158.

In Centre County, 2,678 partial vaccinations and 835 full vaccinations have been administered. On Monday, 321 full vaccinations and 27 partial vaccinations were given. (A partial vaccination refers to only the first dose, while a full vaccination means a person has received both doses of the vaccine.)

Statewide, 311,477 doses have been given, the Health Department said.

The state’s hospital dashboard, which includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 43 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Centre County. That’s an increase of two. Eight patients are in intensive care and six are on ventilators. Both of those numbers are unchanged from Monday.

Pennsylvania hospitals are treating 5,232 COVID-19 patients, with 1,070 in intensive care.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,546

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 1,694

16802 (University Park): 796

16803 (State College): 783

16686 (Tyrone): 754

16866 (Philipsburg): 621

16870 (Port Matilda): 286

16841 (Howard): 253

16845 (Karthaus): 213

16875 (Spring Mills): 182

16828 (Centre Hall): 177

16827 (Boalsburg): 162

16822 (Beech Creek): 134

16844 (Julian): 116

16666 (Osceola Mills): 103

16853 (Milesburg): 89

16874 (Snow Shoe): 74

16877 (Warriors Mark): 70

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 58

16829 (Clarence): 49

16854 (Millheim): 48

16826 (Blanchard): 46

16872 (Rebersburg): 44

16820 (Aaronsburg): 43

16851 (Lemont): 38

16859 (Moshannon): 33

16856 (Mingoville): 25

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 20

16832 (Coburn): 20

16860 (Munson): 18

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 17

16852 (Madisonburg): 14

16804 (State College): 8

16835 (Unionville): 7

16864 (Orviston): 6

16882 (Woodward): 5

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Seven new cases among residents of long-term care facilities were reported in Centre County, and one case was removed from the staff total. There have been 628 resident cases, 132 employee cases and 128 deaths in 16 nursing and personal care homes.

Statewide, there have been 57,724 resident cases, 10,754 employee cases and 9,418 resident deaths at 1,500 long-term care facilities.