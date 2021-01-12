Centre County coroner reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing confirmed fatalities to 122

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday evening.

The deaths were people ranging in age from 65 to 98 years old, according to a press release.

The coroner’s office has confirmed 122 COVID-19 deaths in the county, while the state lists 158 as of Tuesday.

Ten of the newly reported deaths, which occurred from Dec. 14 through Sunday, were reported at Mount Nittany Medical Center. They include six men and four women, ranging in age from 65 to 93.

One death, a 74-year-old woman, was reported at a residence in the 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap ) ZIP code.

The remaining three deaths occurred at long-term care facilities in the 16823 and 16866 (Philipsburg) ZIP codes. They were all women over the age of 80.

The daily number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania were below 10,000 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health. More than 18,000 COVID-related deaths have been reported, including 227 new fatalities as of Tuesday.