Jan. 18 update: Centre County adds 123 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over 2 days

Centre County added 123 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths over two days, according to the state Department of Health.

The county’s total is now 10,235 cases (9,567 confirmed and 668 probable) since the first was reported March 20, 2020. There have been 54,651 negative tests. There have been 171 deaths, according to the Health Department.

Pennsylvania’s daily case totals have remained below 10,000 for most of January, and that trend continued Sunday and Monday. The state reported 4,045 new cases Monday and 6,023 Sunday, bringing the overall total to 771,845. There have been 3.48 million negative tests, and an estimated 77% of people have recovered statewide.

Across the state, there were 202 new deaths, bringing the total to 19,390 deaths.

The state’s hospital dashboard, which also includes rehabilitation facilities, shows 51 patients — a decrease of two from Saturday — are being treated in Centre County. Two patients are in intensive care and one is on a ventilator.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 46 COVID-19 patients ranging in age from 32 to 101 years old, a spokesperson said Monday.

Statewide, 4,614 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 945 in intensive care. Patient numbers have declined from a peak in December.

The state’s vaccine dashboard shows 329,767 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 63,790 have received both doses.

In Centre County, 3,334 people have gotten the first dose and 1,170 have gotten both. On Sunday, 16 people received their second dose.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 3,613 (+35 cases)





16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 1,819 (+27)

16803 (State College): 828 (+15)

16802 (University Park): 797 (+1)

16686 (Tyrone): 779 (+5)

16866 (Philipsburg): 639 (+3)

16870 (Port Matilda): 297 (+2)

16841 (Howard): 265 (+6)

16845 (Karthaus): 222 (+1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 187

16875 (Spring Mills): 193 (+5)

16827 (Boalsburg): 177 (+6)

16822 (Beech Creek): 141 (+4)

16844 (Julian): 129 (+3)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 111 (+4)

16853 (Milesburg): 93

16874 (Snow Shoe): 75

16877 (Warriors Mark): 74 (+2)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 62 (+3)

16854 (Millheim): 51

16829 (Clarence): 51 (+1)

16826 (Blanchard): 50 (+2)

16872 (Rebersburg): 46 (+1)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 44

16851 (Lemont): 39

16859 (Moshannon): 36 (+3)

16856 (Mingoville): 27

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 20

16832 (Coburn): 20

16860 (Munson): 18

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 17

16852 (Madisonburg): 16 (+1)

16804 (State College): 8

16835 (Unionville): 7

16864 (Orviston): 6

16882 (Woodward): 7 (+1)

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Three new resident cases were reported in Centre County long-term care facilities. There have been 644 resident cases, 137 employee cases and 134 deaths in 16 nursing and personal care homes.

Statewide, there have been 59,780 resident cases, 11,184 employee cases and 10,022 deaths at 1,520 long-term care facilities.