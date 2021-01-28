Free COVID-19 testing services in Centre County will continue through February. Here’s what to know

After operating for more than 10 weeks, the county-funded coronavirus testing site was set to close this month, but a unanimous contract extension will allow services to continue through February.

The board of commissioners renewed Centre County Government’s contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide walk-in testing through Feb. 27 at a cost not to exceed $316,032. The site — located at the former Comcast building, 1155 Benner Pike, Suite 120 — will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

The pop-up testing site, which was previously located at the Nitany Mall, has administered more than 8,000 tests. It can accommodate up to 300 tests per day, but county Administrator Margaret Gray said daily averages have been lower after a December peak.

The testing site will be funded by CARES Act funds allocated for purchases after Jan. 1, Gray said.

Patients of all ages may utilize the site, and no symptoms or appointments are needed to receive a free test. A photo ID or insurance card are required upon arrival. Registration is completed on-site.