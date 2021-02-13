Feb. 13 update: Centre County adds 81 COVID-19 cases, 1 death, state Health Department says

Centre County reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one new death.

There have now been 12,195 cases in the county since March 20. Of that total, 11,295 cases have been confirmed and 900 have been probable. There have been 58,838 negative cases and 204 deaths.

Pennsylvania added 4,088 cases, which brings the statewide total to 892,344. There have been 3.76 million negative tests, and 87% of people have recovered statewide.

The state added 113 deaths to bring the total to 23,072.

According to the state Health Department’s hospital preparedness dashboard, 24 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, with none in the intensive care unit or on ventilators.

In Centre County, 18,851 first doses and 3,554 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from Thursday (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department: (ZIP code data did not update on Friday)

16801 (State College): 4,411 (+66)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,101 (+6)

16803 (State College): 1,048 (+25)

16686 (Tyrone): 889 (+7)

16802 (University Park): 833 (-1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 703

16870 (Port Matilda): 366 (+5)

16841 (Howard): 297 (+6)

16845 (Karthaus): 252 (+2)

16828 (Centre Hall): 226

16875 (Spring Mills): 218 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 215 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 155

16844 (Julian): 155 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 137 (+2)

16853 (Milesburg): 111 (+3)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 87

16877 (Warriors Mark): 82 (+1)

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 73

16854 (Millheim): 57 (+1)

16826 (Blanchard): 54

16829 (Clarence): 54

16872 (Rebersburg): 53

16820 (Aaronsburg): 46

16851 (Lemont): 44

16859 (Moshannon): 40 (+1)

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16832 (Coburn): 22

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 21

16860 (Munson): 19

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 8

16864 (Orviston): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.