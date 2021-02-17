Mount Nittany launches COVID-19 vaccine waitlist for those trying to schedule an appointment

To meet community demand, Mount Nittany Health has introduced a new waitlist feature for those trying to secure a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

As part of its online, self-scheduling system, Mount Nittany announced the addition Wednesday. Those eligible in the first phase of the state’s vaccine rollout plan can click the “Join the Waitlist” link at mountnittanycoronavirus.org and complete the form.

The health system will contact patients with an appointment time and date when it’s their turn to receive their dose.

Mount Nittany Health is pleased to introduce a simple way for eligible community members to sign up for a future #COVID19vaccine online. Add yourself to the Mount Nittany Health COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist: https://t.co/CE9YK4gP4C pic.twitter.com/JjwAu5GGVq — MountNittany (@MountNittany) February 17, 2021

To date, Mount Nittany has administered more than 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the community, and more than 8,000 future doses are scheduled. Though committed to administering the vaccine as fast and to as many people as possible, the health system is experiencing limited vaccine supply based on shipments from the state.

The health system updates its vaccine availability at noon Tuesdays at mountnittany.org/coronavirus.

Pennsylvania is in Phase 1A of the Department of Health’s rollout plan, which includes anyone 65 or older and those 16-64 who are immunocompromised or have a high-risk medical condition.