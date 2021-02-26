Feb. 26 update: Centre County reports 39 new cases of COVID-19; Pa. adds 3,346 positives

Centre County continued its streak of double-digit COVID-19 cases increases Friday with 39 new positives. The county has reported fewer than 100 cases every day this month with the exceptions of Feb. 6 and 7.

It’s been about three weeks short of a year since the pandemic appeared in Centre County. In that time, there have been 12,825 cases — 11,800 confirmed and 1,025 probable — along with 60,962 negative tests. The state Health Department continues to list 208 deaths in the county.

In Centre County, 23,265 first doses and 8,385 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Pennsylvania added 3,346 cases, which brings the total to 926,336. There have been 3.86 million negative tests and 90% of people have recovered statewide.

An additional 69 deaths were reported across the state to bring the total to 23,937.

Statewide, 2.23 million vaccinations have been administered to 1.58 million people.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,649 (+12)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,175 (+10)

16803 (State College): 1,114 (+3)

16686 (Tyrone): 909 (+5)

16802 (University Park): 814 (-1)

16866 (Philipsburg): 734 (+2)

16870 (Port Matilda): 381

16841 (Howard): 326 (-1)

16845 (Karthaus): 254

16828 (Centre Hall): 237

16875 (Spring Mills): 228 (+3)

16827 (Boalsburg): 223 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 165 (+3)

16844 (Julian): 165 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 149 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 114

16874 (Snow Shoe): 91 (+1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 90

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 73

16826 (Blanchard): 61

16854 (Millheim): 58

16829 (Clarence): 55

16872 (Rebersburg): 53

16820 (Aaronsburg): 48 (+1)

16851 (Lemont): 46

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16832 (Coburn): 24 (+1)

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 23

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 12

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 8

16882 (Woodward): 8

The state does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

In Centre County, five new cases were reported among nursing/personal care home residents. There have been 701 resident cases, 146 employee cases and 158 deaths in 18 long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there have been 66,674 resident cases, 12,987 employee cases and 12,371 resident deaths at 1,566 nursing and personal care homes.