March 19 update: Centre County adds 84 COVID-19 cases; about 60 are in State College area

Centre County reported 84 cases of COVID-19 on Friday to bring the total to 13,749.

There have been 12,551 confirmed cases and 1,198 probable cases along with 63,569 negative tests. The state Health Department continues to list 213 county deaths.

Pennsylvania’s daily case total, while far from December’s record highs, rose to its highest level in about five weeks. The state added 3,455 cases, which brings the total to 980,302. There have been 4.04 million negative tests and 92% of people have recovered statewide.

The statewide death toll rose to 24,741, an increase of 35 from the previous day.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 19 COVID-19 patients between ages 44 and 90, a spokesperson said Friday. That’s five more patients than Thursday’s update. The hospital has seen a daily average of 15 patients this month compared to a daily average of 18 patients in February.

Mount Nittany Health has given 24,990 vaccines with 5,921 more scheduled., the health system said.

Pennsylvania topped the 4 million mark after an additional 111,852 vaccines were given (excluding in Philadelphia and federal facilities). The state has administered 4.04 million doses to 2.7 million people, meaning that 24% of Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Friday.

Efforts to vaccinate educators and school staff with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have reached 83,859 people, Wolf said Friday, and are ahead of schedule. All of the initial 94,600 doses initially allocated for the program will be given by the end of the weekend, almost two weeks ahead of the original goal of month’s end. The state acquired an additional 13,000 doses last week and will ask for another 13,000 next week, Wolf’s office said.

An additional 1,169 doses were given to Centre County residents since Thursday’s update. There have been 35,398 partial vaccinations and 21,965 full vaccinations given to 35,579 people.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous days (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 4,821 (+27)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,284 (+8)

16803 (State College): 1,214 (+10)

16802 (University Park): 969 (+21)

16686 (Tyrone): 939

16866 (Philipsburg): 773

16870 (Port Matilda): 419 (+2)

16841 (Howard): 345 (+2)

16845 (Karthaus): 259 (+1)

16828 (Centre Hall): 253

16827 (Boalsburg): 242 (+3)

16875 (Spring Mills): 240 (+2)

16822 (Beech Creek): 180 (+2)

16844 (Julian): 177 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 156 (+1)

16853 (Milesburg): 119

16877 (Warriors Mark): 98

16874 (Snow Shoe): 95

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 76 (+1)

16826 (Blanchard): 66

16854 (Millheim): 60

16829 (Clarence): 59 (+3)

16872 (Rebersburg): 58

16851 (Lemont): 52

16820 (Aaronsburg): 47

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 28

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 26

16832 (Coburn): 25

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 22

16860 (Munson): 20

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 10 (+1)

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.