April 2 update: Centre County adds 62 COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations continue to rise

Centre County reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday to bring the total to 14,683. Overall, there have been 13,382 confirmed cases and 1,301 probable cases along with 65,125 negative tests.

Pennsylvania added 4,656 cases, which brings the total to 1,033,406. There have been 4.15 million negative tests and 91% of people have recovered statewide.

An additional 123,874 vaccinations were administered across the state, bringing the total to more than 5.4 million vaccinations (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). There have been 3.51 million partial vaccinations and 1.92 million full vaccinations given. The state ranks fifth in the country for total doses administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Centre County residents received an additional 2,058 vaccine doses to raise the total to 74,154. There have been 46,234 partial vaccinations and 27,920 full vaccinations given; 18,655 people are partially covered (they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine) while 27,920 people are fully covered.

The average number of hospitalized patients statewide is about 4,300 below the December peak but has been increasing in recent weeks. Friday’s patient total is up by 500 from a month ago.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 25 COVID-19 patients between the ages of 28 and 90, a spokesperson said Friday. That’s two fewer patients than Thursday’s update, but 11 more than a month ago. The hospital announced changes to its visitation policy effective Saturday due to an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 5,097 (+12)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,390 (+8)

16803 (State College): 1,279 (+3)

16802 (University Park): 1,171 (+4)

16686 (Tyrone): 965 (+2)

16866 (Philipsburg): 796 (+4)

16870 (Port Matilda): 450 (+2)

16841 (Howard): 364 (+1)

16845 (Karthaus): 263

16828 (Centre Hall): 262

16827 (Boalsburg): 260 (+1)

16875 (Spring Mills): 251 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 189 (+3)

16844 (Julian): 183

16666 (Osceola Mills): 178

16853 (Milesburg): 122 (+1)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 104

16874 (Snow Shoe): 97

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 79 (+1)

16826 (Blanchard): 73

16829 (Clarence): 64 (+1)

16854 (Millheim): 63

16872 (Rebersburg): 61

16851 (Lemont): 55

16820 (Aaronsburg): 48

16859 (Moshannon): 42

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 27

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 26

16832 (Coburn): 25

16860 (Munson): 25 (+1)

16852 (Madisonburg): 17

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 11

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 8

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

There have been 25,148 death statewide, an increase of 28. Centre County’s total remains at 213.