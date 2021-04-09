April 9 update: Centre County adds 77 COVID-19 cases; Pa. reports 5,000-plus positives

Centre County added 77 cases of COVID-19 on Friday to bring the total to 15,136. Overall, there have been 13,814 confirmed cases and 1,322 probable cases along with 65,792 negative tests.

Pennsylvania reported 5,048 new cases, which brings the total to 1,064,092. There have been 4.21 million negative tests and 90% of people have recovered statewide.

There have been 6.06 million vaccine doses given to 4.02 million people across the state (excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities). Pennsylvania ranks sixth among all states for total doses administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday, the state ranked fifth. The state is 19th for first doses given by percentage of population (35.6% of the eligible population), which is five spots below Thursday’s ranking.







In Centre County, 50,842 partial vaccinations and 33,596 full vaccinations have been given to 52,823 residents.







Statewide, hospitalizations have been steadily increasing over the past three weeks, with almost 1,000 more patients.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department:

16801 (State College): 5,213 (+25)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,452 (+7)

16803 (State College): 1,317 (+7)

16802 (University Park): 1,244 (+9)

16686 (Tyrone): 984 (+4)

16866 (Philipsburg): 805 (+3)

16870 (Port Matilda): 468 (+4)

16841 (Howard): 391 (+5)

16828 (Centre Hall): 275 (+5)

16827 (Boalsburg): 266 (+2)

16845 (Karthaus): 263

16875 (Spring Mills): 259 (+2)

16822 (Beech Creek): 194

16844 (Julian): 190 (+1)

16666 (Osceola Mills): 184

16853 (Milesburg): 127 (+2)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 108

16874 (Snow Shoe): 98

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 82 (+1)

16826 (Blanchard): 75

16829 (Clarence): 67

16854 (Millheim): 64

16872 (Rebersburg): 62 (+1)

16851 (Lemont): 55

16820 (Aaronsburg): 49

16859 (Moshannon): 43

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 28

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 26

16832 (Coburn): 26

16860 (Munson): 26

16852 (Madisonburg): 18

16864 (Orviston): 13

16835 (Unionville): 13

16804 (State College): 10

16882 (Woodward): 9

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.





In Centre County nursing/personal care homes, one resident case was added while two employee cases were removed. There have been 724 resident cases, 154 employee cases and 162 deaths at 18 long-term care facilities.







Pennsylvania added 35 deaths to bring the total to 25,362. Centre County’s count remained at 213.