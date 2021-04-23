April 23 update: Centre County adds 33 COVID-19 cases; Pa. reports 4,188 new positives

Centre County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday to bring the total to 15,992. Overall, there have been 14,595 confirmed cases and 1,397 probable cases along with 67,219 negative tests.

Pennsylvania added 4,188 cases, which brings the state’s total to 1,126,850. There have been 4.33 million negative tests and 89% of people have recovered.

With an additional 59 deaths (none in Centre County), the statewide total rose to 25,938.

Pennsylvania has given 7.79 million vaccine doses to 4.98 million people, excluding Philadelphia and federal facilities. The state has given first doses to 45.3% of the eligible population, which ranks 10th in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state also ranks fifth in the country for total doses administered, the CDC said.

In Centre County, 61,114 partial vaccinations and 46.509 full vaccinations have been given to 66,913 people.

Statewide, average daily hospitalizations are about 3,500 below the December peak, but they have been increasing recently. Since the beginning of the month, the number of total patients has increased by more than 700.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code, and the change from the previous day (if any), is as follows, according to the Health Department.

16801 (State College): 5,432 (+5)

16823 (Bellefonte/Pleasant Gap): 2,605 (+9)

16803 (State College): 1,399 (+2)

16802 (University Park): 1,320 (+1)

16686 (Tyrone): 1,058 (+8)

16866 (Philipsburg): 842 (+4)

16870 (Port Matilda): 492

16841 (Howard): 413 (+2)

16828 (Centre Hall): 298 (+2)

16875 (Spring Mills): 287 (+1)

16827 (Boalsburg): 281 (+2)

16845 (Karthaus): 274 (+1)

16822 (Beech Creek): 212

16666 (Osceola Mills): 197 (+3)

16844 (Julian): 191

16853 (Milesburg): 130

16877 (Warriors Mark): 123 (+2)

16874 (Snow Shoe): 101

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 86 (+1)

16826 (Blanchard): 80

16854 (Millheim): 78

16872 (Rebersburg): 71 (+1)

16829 (Clarence): 68

16820 (Aaronsburg): 63 (+1)

16851 (Lemont): 58

16859 (Moshannon): 45

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 29 (+1)

16832 (Coburn): 29

16856 (Mingoville): 29

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 28

16860 (Munson): 27

16852 (Madisonburg): 20

16835 (Unionville): 14 (+1)

16882 (Woodward): 14

16864 (Orviston): 13

16804 (State College): 11

16805 (State College): 1-4

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.