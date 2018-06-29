Lottie was shot in the face and left for dead. There's a few ways you can help

Lottie was up and about Thursday afternoon and begging for belly rubs, just a day after undergoing her second surgery at Metzger Animal Hospital in State College. But her demeanor changed with the click of a camera. The sound must've reminded her of the recent trauma she experienced.
Less than two weeks ago, the 4-year-old mastiff mix was found outside a Hawk Run, Clearfield County, residence with a close range gunshot wound to the left side of her muzzle, according to state police at Clearfield. Fortunately she's doing well, but the perpetrator is still unknown.
Animal rescue group One Dog at a Time is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in the shooting. Call ODAAT at 717-248-2902 or the state police at 857-3800.
"She is the witness, she's the only witness, but she can't speak so we need someone to speak for her," ODAAT President Kari Coble said.
Coble said Lottie is a sweetheart and doesn't have an aggressive bone in her body.
So far, her medical bills total more than $3,000, Coble said. Vets had to remove several teeth and debride a lot of dead tissue, she said. Lottie will return to Metzger in about two weeks, where Coble said they'll determine if she needs more surgeries.
ODAAT volunteer Lynda Lamb is temporarily fostering Lottie until they find the "good forever home she deserves." They are actively seeking an adopter.
In addition to asking for donations to cover Lottie's vet bills, ODAAT is also looking for donations toward the reward fund, Coble said. Those who would like to donate can call Metzger Animal Hospital at 237-5333, visit www.onedogatatime.us or send mail to ODAAT at 155 Macintosh Drive, Palmyra, PA 17078.
In conjunction with a bake sale, Reliance Fire Company will be hosting a car wash fundraiser benefiting Lottie from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 319 N. 3rd St., Philipsburg. The car wash is $5 per car.
